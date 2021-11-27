Arizona Wildcats take 47-22 halftime lead over Sacramento State

Azuolas Tubelis had 17 points to lead a dominant Arizona inside effort that helped give the Wildcats a 47-22 halftime lead over Sacramento State on Saturday at McKale Center.

Christian Koloko added 10 points and five rebounds for Arizona, which shot 50% overall from the field. Bennedict Mathurin added six rebounds while Kerr Kriisa had six assists.

The Wildcats outscored Sacramento State 28-8 in the paint and were so dominant on the glass that the Hornets rebounded only one of their 23 missed shots. Overall, Sacramento State shot just 25.8%.

The Wildcats dominated defensively and inside right away, taking an early 17-5 lead and went ahead 21-20 eight minutes into the game. At that point UA had outscored Sac State in the paint 14-2 and outrebounded them 8-34 while holding the Hornets to just 3-for-11 shooting.

The Wildcats picked up two offensive rebounds on one sequence midway through the second half, allowing Kriisa to take three straight 3-point attempts. The sophomore point guard finally hit the last one after offensive rebounds from Dalen Terry and Kim Aiken helped get the first two back to him.

Arizona led comfortably throughout the half, taking a 25-point lead in the final minute when Justin Kier hit a 3-pointer.

The Wildcats are aiming for a perfect 6-0 November, after winning three early home games and then beating Wichita State and Michigan in Main Event games last weekend in Las Vegas. They will open early Pac-12 play in their next game, Thursday against Washington at McKale Center.