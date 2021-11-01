Arizona Wildcats take 50-31 halftime lead over Eastern New Mexico in exhibition

Sophomore wing Bennedict Mathurin had 15 points to lead Arizona to a 50-31 halftime lead over Eastern New Mexico in an exhibition game Monday at McKale Center, the Wildcats’ final tuneup before their Nov. 9 season opener against NAU.

Mathurin, Arizona’s second returning scorer, shot 4 of 6 from the field and hit 6 of 9 free throws.

Starting a lineup composed entirely of players who started games last season, Wildcats shot 51.5% from the field overall and scored 20 points off 12 Eastern New Mexico turnovers. The Greyhounds of Portales, N.M., shot just 35.3% from the field and couldn't capitalize on 10 UA turnovers, scoring only nine points off them.

New Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd kept the four returning starters from the Wildcats’ season finale last season – center Christian Koloko, forward Azuolas Tubelis, wing Bennedict Mathurin and guard Kerr Kriisa – plus sophomore wing Dalen Terry, who actually started 14 of 26 games last season.

After the Wildcats took a 6-3 lead over the first three minutes, Lloyd inserted guard Justin Kier and forward Kim Aiken, moving Tubelis to center in a small-ball arrangement that he is expected to use at times this season. Sophomore 7-footer Oumar Ballo entered the game less than two minutes later, while Tubelis came out.