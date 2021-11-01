Arizona Wildcats take 50-31 halftime lead over Eastern New Mexico in exhibition

Sophomore wing Bennedict Mathurin had 15 points to lead Arizona to a 50-31 halftime lead over Eastern New Mexico in an exhibition game Monday at McKale Center, the Wildcats’ final tuneup before their Nov. 9 season opener against NAU.
Mathurin, Arizona’s second returning scorer, shot 4 of 6 from the field and hit 6 of 9 free throws.
Starting a lineup composed entirely of players who started games last season, Wildcats shot 51.5% from the field overall and scored 20 points off 12 Eastern New Mexico turnovers. The Greyhounds of Portales, N.M., shot just 35.3% from the field and couldn't capitalize on 10 UA turnovers, scoring only nine points off them.
New Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd kept the four returning starters from the Wildcats’ season finale last season – center Christian Koloko, forward Azuolas Tubelis, wing Bennedict Mathurin and guard Kerr Kriisa – plus sophomore wing Dalen Terry, who actually started 14 of 26 games last season.
After the Wildcats took a 6-3 lead over the first three minutes, Lloyd inserted guard Justin Kier and forward Kim Aiken, moving Tubelis to center in a small-ball arrangement that he is expected to use at times this season. Sophomore 7-footer Oumar Ballo entered the game less than two minutes later, while Tubelis came out.
The standout of the Oct. 2 Red-Blue game, Aiken picked up where he left off, with five points in less than his first two minutes on the floor. He putback a missed 3-pointer from Kriisa and then hit a 3 off an Eastern New Mexico turnover.
Kier also made a quick impact, hitting 3 3-pointers within a five-minute span over the middle of the half, while he played point guard and, when Kriisa was in the game, shooting guard.
Lloyd also inserted freshmen wings Shane Nowell and Adama Bal later in the half.
The Wildcats were playing without sophomore combo guard Pelle Larsson, who is expected to start or play a major role off the bench. Larsson has returned to full practice drills after breaking his foot in August while training with the Swedish national team and remains on track to return for UA’s season opener on Nov. 9 against NAU.