Arizona Wildcats threaten to run away with ASU rematch, leading 40-18 at halftime at McKale

ASU’s attempt at revenge didn't work out so well in the first half Monday, with Arizona keeping the Sun Devils scoreless for nearly seven minutes and taking a 40-18 halftime lead.
The Wildcats, who edged the Sun Devils 84-82 in Tempe on Thursday, shot 56.0% from the field and held ASU to just 22.9% while the Sun Devils missed all but one of their 13 3-pointers. UA also outrebounded ASU 23-16 before halftime.
Azuolas Tubelis, who was a late hero in Thursday’s game, had eight points and eight rebounds in the half to lead UA while Bennedict Mathurin added eight points and seven rebounds. Terrell Brown added nine points and two assists.
The Sun Devils opened the game by going 0 for 12 from the field before Marcus Bagley finally drove inside for a layup with 13:16 left in the half. ASU went on to miss two more shots, with UA going ahead 15-2 after a three-point play from Jordan Brown, before Alonzo Verge scored to make it 15-4 with 12 minutes left.
Not much changed over the next five minutes, with Arizona taking a 25-6 lead while ASU was just 3 for 24 combined through a timeout with 7:09 left in the half.
Meanwhile, Remy Martin’s bid for individual revenge also fell flat initially. Martin, who was denied a foul call on his would-be game winner on Thursday at ASU, went 0 for 4 from the field and missed all three threes he took over the first 12 minutes.
For the half, Martin was 1 for 7 overall and 1 of 5 from 3-point range.
During UA’s initial 12-0 outburst at the beginning of the game, Martin had a layup attempt blocked by Christian Koloko, leading to a lauyup by Mathurin while he also missed a 3 that turned into a fast-break layup by Tubelis.
Martin did not score until hitting a 3 with 4:41 left in the half, but UA still led 32-11 at that point.