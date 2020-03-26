Arizona Wildcats throw hat in ring for Big South POY Carlik Jones

Radford guard Carlik Jones lit up the grad transfer wire this week, and Arizona is reportedly among the many schools seeking the Big South Player of the Year.
New schools to reach out to Radford grad transfer Carlik Jones include Oregon, Michigan State, Illinois, Wake Forest, Arizona, Temple and Wright State, source told ESPN. https://t.co/RqUgDbVBxm— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 26, 2020
A 6-foot-1 guard from Cincinnati, Jones averaged 20.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists while posting a 2.3-1 assist-turnover ratio as a junior this season. The Highlanders went 21-11 and 15-3 in the Big South but lost to Hampton in the semifinals of the Big South Tournament.
A Roanoke Times story in February referred to Jones as "the best college basketball player in Virginia most fans haven’t heard of."
Arizona is expected to have both Georgetown transfer James Akinjo and Jemarl Baker available at the point next season but the Wildcats are not counting on Brandon Williams to return and appear to be recruiting players at all positions. They will likely need five or six more players to round out their 2020-21 roster.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!