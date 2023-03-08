LAS VEGAS -- The Arizona Wildcats will have another chance to avenge a loss, since they'll now face Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Brandon Angel had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Cardinal past Utah 72-62 in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament and into a quarterfinal matchup with the Wildcats.

Arizona has beaten the other five teams that beat the Wildcats this season but only played Stanford once during the regular season, when the Cardinal beat UA 88-79 on Feb. 11 at Maples Pavilion.

In that game, UA forward Azuolas Tubelis battled foul trouble throughout a 17-minute appearance, collecting only four points and no rebounds, while the Wildcats lost 88-79 on Feb. 11 at Maples Pavilion.

Arizona shot 45.9% from the field, with Courtney Ramey making 8 of 16 3-pointer, but Stanford shot 61.1% and dominated the Wildcats inside. Stanford outrebounded UA 34-25 and outscored the Wildcats 42-24 in the paint.

Still, Cardinal coach Jerod Haase was bracing for a different deal this time.