Arizona Wildcats to get No. 3 to 6 seed in Pac-12 Tournament

Sean Miller isn’t saying, nor is he defining what “personal” means in this case.

“I don’t have a comment on Max,” Miller said. “It’s, you know, personal.”

Miller did say Chase Jeter would return after Saturday following his two-game suspension for unspecified violation of team rules (not personal, apparently). Jeter is expected to go through the pregame Senior Day ceremonies.

The Wildcats did get 28 minutes, 12 points and some help defending CJ Elleby (4-14 shooting) from Josh Green, after he missed the Los Angeles trip with a sore lower back last week.

“It's not easy to miss a week, to be injured, not practice and be away from the team,” Miller said. “He's done a good job working his way back but I think part of what we struggled with in the first half is it just felt funny for him and maybe even a little bit for our team.

“He was back out there but was he really back out there? In the second half I thought he found his footing. And it was good to see him score double figures and regain the form that that we know he has. So moving forward, obviously he's a very, very key piece and it's good to see him play with confidence as well.”