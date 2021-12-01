Arizona Wildcats to honor Lute Olson before, during Thursday night's game vs. Washington

Arizona will pay an in-season tribute to Lute Olson before Thursday's game with Washington, the first Pac-12 game to be played before McKale Center fans since the Hall of Fame coach died in August 2020.

The school will hold a moment of silence for Olson just before the national anthem is played at 6:25 p.m., and will play a video tribute to him during halftime. Thursday's game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. and be carried on Pac-12 Networks.