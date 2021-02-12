Arizona Wildcats to induct Al Fleming, Ernie McCray into Ring of Honor on Feb. 27

Former Arizona basketball standouts Al Fleming and Ernie McCray have long been inducted into the school’s Sports Hall of Fame, but it wasn’t until Friday that UA found a way to also place them in its men’s basketball Ring of Honor.

Doing so required a deep dive into their career statistics, where UA determined both ended their college careers leading in three major statistical categories, which is one of the criteria to make the Ring of Honor.

UA went back decades to track free-throw attempts, which were not regularly compiled in McCray’s playing days, and found McCray took a then-record 537 while playing for the Wildcats between 1957-60. The school also added a category for double-doubles, in which Fleming was found to have collected the most in UA history with 53 over a career that spanned from 1972-76.

The Ring of Honor allows for those who finished as UA career leaders in three or more major categories, provided those career records last for a minimum of five years.

Fleming qualified based on leading in rebounds (he’s still first at 1,190), field-goal percentage (he’s now fifth at 58.3) and double-doubles. McCray qualified based on leading at the time in points (1,349), rebounds (824, now eighth) and free-throw attempts.