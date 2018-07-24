Arizona coach Sean Miller holds up a finger while standing with his team after Arizona defeated San Diego State 61-59 in an NCAA college basketball game to win the Maui Invitational on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2014, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

 Eugene Tanner / Associated Press

Arizona will open with Iowa State and then face either Gonzaga or Illinois in the Maui Invitational during Thanksgiving week.

Duke, San Diego State, Xavier and Auburn are on the opposite side of the bracket, meaning UA will face one of those teams on the final day.

The Wildcats' opener against Iowa State will be at 7 p.m. (Arizona time) on Monday, Nov. 19 and be televised by ESPNU. If UA wins the first game, it will then play at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 20 on ESPN. If UA loses to Iowa State, it will play the loser of Gonzaga-Illinois at 3 p.m. on Tuesday on ESPN2.

The championship game will be played at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, with the seventh and third-place games following.

The full bracket is attached as a PDF.

Iowa State went 13-18 last season but has higher expectations for 2018-19. CBS has Gonzaga ranked No. 5 and the Zags are likely to be a top 10 pick by everyone.

Here's how Arizona's 2018-19 schedule looks with the Maui bracket incorporated (home games in CAPS, exact Pac-12 dates TBA, most times TBA): 

Oct. 14 RED-BLUE GAME (scrimmage)

Oct. 30 WESTERN NEW MEXICO (exhibition)

Nov. 4 CHAMINADE (exhibition)

Nov. 7-9 MAUI INVITATIONAL ADD-ON GAME 

Nov. 11 CAL POLY

Nov. 14 UTEP

Nov. 19 Iowa State (at Lahaina, Maui) 7 p.m., ESPNU

Nov. 20 Gonzaga or Illinois (at Lahaina, Maui) at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) or 3 p.m. (ESPN2).

Nov. 21 Maui Invitational final game vs. Duke, San Diego State, Xavier or Auburn) TBD

Nov. 28 TEXAS SOUTHERN

Dec 2 at UConn (Hartford)

Dec. 6 UTAH VALLEY

Dec. 9 at Alabama

Dec. 15 BAYLOR

Dec. 19 MONTANA

Dec. 22 UC DAVIS

Jan. 2-6: COLORADO, UTAH 

Jan. 9-13: at Stanford, at Cal

Jan. 16-20: OREGON, OSU

Jan. 23-27: at UCLA, at USC

Jan. 30-Feb. 3: at ASU

Feb. 6-10: WSU, WASHINGTON

Feb. 13-17: at Colorado, Utah

Feb. 20-24: STANFORD, CAL

Feb. 27-March 3: at Oregon, at OSU

March 6-9: ASU

