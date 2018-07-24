Arizona will open with Iowa State and then face either Gonzaga or Illinois in the Maui Invitational during Thanksgiving week.
Duke, San Diego State, Xavier and Auburn are on the opposite side of the bracket, meaning UA will face one of those teams on the final day.
The Wildcats' opener against Iowa State will be at 7 p.m. (Arizona time) on Monday, Nov. 19 and be televised by ESPNU. If UA wins the first game, it will then play at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 20 on ESPN. If UA loses to Iowa State, it will play the loser of Gonzaga-Illinois at 3 p.m. on Tuesday on ESPN2.
The championship game will be played at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, with the seventh and third-place games following.
The full bracket is attached as a PDF.
Iowa State went 13-18 last season but has higher expectations for 2018-19. CBS has Gonzaga ranked No. 5 and the Zags are likely to be a top 10 pick by everyone.
Here's how Arizona's 2018-19 schedule looks with the Maui bracket incorporated (home games in CAPS, exact Pac-12 dates TBA, most times TBA):
Oct. 14 RED-BLUE GAME (scrimmage)
Oct. 30 WESTERN NEW MEXICO (exhibition)
Nov. 4 CHAMINADE (exhibition)
Nov. 7-9 MAUI INVITATIONAL ADD-ON GAME
Nov. 11 CAL POLY
Nov. 14 UTEP
Nov. 19 Iowa State (at Lahaina, Maui) 7 p.m., ESPNU
Nov. 20 Gonzaga or Illinois (at Lahaina, Maui) at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) or 3 p.m. (ESPN2).
Nov. 21 Maui Invitational final game vs. Duke, San Diego State, Xavier or Auburn) TBD
Nov. 28 TEXAS SOUTHERN
Dec 2 at UConn (Hartford)
Dec. 6 UTAH VALLEY
Dec. 9 at Alabama
Dec. 15 BAYLOR
Dec. 19 MONTANA
Dec. 22 UC DAVIS
Jan. 2-6: COLORADO, UTAH
Jan. 9-13: at Stanford, at Cal
Jan. 16-20: OREGON, OSU
Jan. 23-27: at UCLA, at USC
Jan. 30-Feb. 3: at ASU
Feb. 6-10: WSU, WASHINGTON
Feb. 13-17: at Colorado, Utah
Feb. 20-24: STANFORD, CAL
Feb. 27-March 3: at Oregon, at OSU
March 6-9: ASU