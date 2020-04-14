Arizona Wildcats to pay virtual visit to five-star 2021 forward Paolo Banchero

Arizona and Kentucky are scheduled to make virtual visits with five-star 2021 forward Paolo Banchero of Seattle on Wednesday, according to Stockrisers.

Juniors such as Banchero are normally eligible for campus visits and many try to get them in before summer before their senior years.

Arizona earlier Tuesday extended an offer to Nolan Hickman, a four-star 2021 guard from the suburbs east of Seattle.

On the heels of its Josh Christopher commitment Monday, ASU received a commitment from Ohio State transfer guard Luther Muhammad.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.