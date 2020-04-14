You are the owner of this article.
Arizona Wildcats to pay virtual visit to five-star 2021 forward Paolo Banchero
Arizona Wildcats to pay virtual visit to five-star 2021 forward Paolo Banchero

Arizona Wildcats recruit Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero, left, is considered one of the top power forwards for the 2021 recruiting class. The Arizona Wildcats are in the running to land Banchero. 

 (Paolo Banchero / Instagram)

Arizona and Kentucky are scheduled to make virtual visits with five-star 2021 forward Paolo Banchero of Seattle on Wednesday, according to Stockrisers.

Juniors such as Banchero are normally eligible for campus visits and many try to get them in before summer before their senior years.

Arizona earlier Tuesday extended an offer to Nolan Hickman, a four-star 2021 guard from the suburbs east of Seattle.

On the heels of its Josh Christopher commitment Monday, ASU received a commitment from Ohio State transfer guard Luther Muhammad.

