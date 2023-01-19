 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona Wildcats to start Cedric Henderson over Pelle Larsson vs USC

  • Updated

Arizona guard Cedric Henderson Jr., right, drives against Oregon State forward Michael Rataj during the second half in Corvallis on Jan. 12, 2023.

 Amanda Loman, Associated Press

After losing two of their past three games, the Arizona Wildcats are making their first lineup change while having a full complement of players.

UA coach Tommy Lloyd said on his pregame radio show he would start forward Cedric Henderson on Thursday against USC, while guard Pelle Larsson will play off the bench.

Henderson has averaged only 2.8 points over the Wildcats' past four games, and Lloyd said he was hoping the move would help Henderson play more like he did earlier in the season. A grad transfer from Campbell, Henderson with started the first three games of the Wildcats' season when guard Courtney Ramey was under an NCAA suspension.

Larsson, meanwhile, established himself off the bench last season, when he was named the Pac-12's Sixth Man of the Year. Larsson is averaging 9.9 points and 5.2 rebounds this season, though he had only four points while taking two field goals last Saturday in UA's 87-68 loss at Oregon.

