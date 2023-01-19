Arizona Wildcats to start Cedric Henderson over Pelle Larsson vs USC

After losing two of their past three games, the Arizona Wildcats are making their first lineup change while having a full complement of players.

UA coach Tommy Lloyd said on his pregame radio show he would start forward Cedric Henderson on Thursday against USC, while guard Pelle Larsson will play off the bench.

Henderson has averaged only 2.8 points over the Wildcats' past four games, and Lloyd said he was hoping the move would help Henderson play more like he did earlier in the season. A grad transfer from Campbell, Henderson with started the first three games of the Wildcats' season when guard Courtney Ramey was under an NCAA suspension.