Arizona Wildcats to 'visit' with San Francisco grad transfer Charles Minlend

Arizona is pursuing San Francisco grad transfer Charles Minlend Jr., a wing who was named second-team all-WCC in each of the past two seasons.
The Wildcats are expected to give their over-the-phone PowerPoint presentation to Minlend on Wednesday, with Stockrisers also reporting that Minlend has already listened to Arkansas and will also hear a presentation from Butler.
San Francisco graduate transfer Charles Minlend Jr. just completed an Arkansas virtual tour, has two today with Arizona and Butler, he told @Stockrisers. Georgetown becomes newest school involved. | Update: https://t.co/pJ8p4cRhKY pic.twitter.com/LV46NWt1ca— Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 8, 2020
Electronic presentations have become critically important for spring transfers who are making decisions during the coronavirus-influenced NCAA dead period, when in-person contact and campus tours are prohibited.
Arizona coaches persuaded Seattle U transfer Terrell Brown to commit just a day after giving him a PowerPoint presentation on Sunday.
Mark Tollefsen, a former San Francisco forward, grad transferred to Arizona in 2015-16.
Oregon's Payton Pritchard says he's confident the lack of in-person draft workouts will work in his favor, since scouts will have to rely more on his body of work last season (and there's a pretty good chance Arizona games will make the cut on highlight reels...)
UCLA's Chris Smith, meanwhile, is going to have to determine whether he wants to stay in the NBA Draft pool without being able to showcase himself for teams.
