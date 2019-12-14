Gonzaga took a 35-34 halftime lead over poor-shooting Arizona in a predictably tight battle between two West heavyweights in front of a capacity McKale Center crowd on Saturday night.
Zeke Nnaji led Arizona with 10 points and nine rebounds to help offset the Wildcats' 1-for-15 shooting from 3-point range. Josh Green had 11 points but missed both 3-pointers he tried while Nico Mannion was 2 for 11 from the field and 0 for 6 from 3. Dylan Smith was also 0 for 3 from 3-point range.
Arizona shot 30% from the field overall. But the Wildcats mostly made up for it with hustle, outrebounding Gonzaga, while scoring seven points on five Gonzaga turnovers and 13 second-chance points on 12 offensive rebounds.
Gonzaga shot 45.2% from the field, including 4 of 10 3s.
The Wildcats went ahead early 8-2, helping Gonzaga miss its first four shots, in front of a McKale Center crowd that was charged from the outset.
Center Chase Jeter later backed up to put in a tough layup to give UA a 16-7 lead but the Wildcats couldn’t move their lead into double digits.
Although Max Hazzard hit a 3-pointer to give UA a 19-10 lead with 11:06 left the Zags came back with seven straight points and kept it tight the rest of the half.
The Wildcats are playing their third straight game without forward Stone Gettings, who suffered a concussion and facial fracture on Nov. 29 against Penn. Gettings still has not practiced but is watching Saturday’s game from the UA bench.
Former Georgetown guard James Akinjo is attending Saturday’s game as part of an official visit after he opted to transfer from the Hoyas earlier this month. Akinjo considered the Wildcats out of high school in the spring of 2018.