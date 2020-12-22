Arizona Wildcats trail Montana Grizzlies 36-29 at halftime at McKale Center

James Akinjo’s shot came back but most of the Wildcats struggled to shoot well while falling behind 36-29 to Montana at halftime Tuesday at McKale Center.
The Wildcats shot just 33.3% from the field and made only 1 of 8 3s while also making just 8 of 16 free throws, staying in the game in part by scoring six points off eight Griz turnovers.
Montana shot 52.2% while making 3 of 6 3s and all nine free throws it took, though it did not score off Arizona's three turnovers and also trailed the Wildcats 18-17 in rebounding.
Akinjo had shot only 8 of 31 from the field over his last three games and hit just 2 of 9 free throws Saturday in the Wildcats’ 78-75 loss to Stanford. But he was 4 for 8 from the field to lead the Wildcats in first-half scoring Tuesday with nine points.
Forward Jordan Brown was the Wildcats' other steady contributor in the first half, with nine points on 3-for-3 shooting and five rebounds.
While both teams played within one possession of each other for most of the first half, Montana took a 32-24 lead when Robby Beasley hit a 3-pointer with 3:33 left.
Arizona coach Sean Miller made the first change to his starting lineup of the season, going with freshman forward Azuolas Tubelis instead of sophomore center Christian Koloko, while moving Jordan Brown from power forward to center. Tubelis scored two points on the half, missing all four free throws he took.
The Wildcats and Grizzlies had two ties and three lead changes through the first 12 minutes. Montana took an 18-14 lead with 11:07 left in the first half on a 3-pointer from Beasley but Akinjo returned with a 17-footer to cut the lead to two and a dunk from Tubelies tied it at 18 before the Griz led for the rest of the half.
The game is Arizona’s seventh of the season so far against seven cancellations or postponements, and is the last scheduled game before Christmas, though they are scheduled to host Colorado on Dec. 28 in a game that was rescheduled from Dec. 2.
Arizona's game with San Diego on Monday was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns with the Toreros, leaving the Wildcats with one more nonconference game to play if it wants to during the Pac-12 season.
Ryan Reynolds, Arizona’s director of basketball operations, said the Wildcats would not try to squeeze in another nonconference game before playing Colorado and probably not at least until Arizona returned from its trip to Washington and Washington State over New Year’s weekend.
It is possible the Wildcats could add one in last-minute if there is a postponement with a future Pac-12 game, or they could do so early in one of the weeks they are only scheduled to face ASU.
Arizona has all 11 active scholarship players available Tuesday. Freshman guard Kerr Kriisa, who learned Monday he will be eligible starting on Feb. 6, watched warmups with a mask on.
Arizona moved in several more cardboard fans for the game, including ones of Tucson singing legend Linda Ronstadt and several cartoon characters including famous felines Tony the Tiger, Tigger and Hobbes.