Arizona Wildcats unranked in final AP Top 25 poll
Arizona's Josh Green (0) scrambles for the ball against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 men's tournament Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

Arizona went unranked in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, though the Wildcats picked up the 33rd most points in voting.

The Wildcats only played one game, their first-round Pac-12 Tournament win over Washington, between the March 9 poll and the season-ending poll that was released Wednesday.

Arizona was ranked No. 21 in the preseason, then rose as high as No. 12 after the Wildcats won the Wooden Legacy. They moved in and out of the poll during most of the Pac-12 season before dropping out for good on Feb. 24 after losing at home to Oregon.

The Ducks, at No. 13, were the only Pac-12 team ranked in the final poll, though USC, UCLA and Utah each received at least one vote.

UA coach Sean Miller's contract stipulates a $20,000 bonus if the Wildcats finish ranked between 11-15 and $30,000 if they are in the Top 10.

FWIW, I didn't rank Arizona in the preseason poll nor in the final one. Here's the final ballot I sent the AP:

1 Kansas

2 Gonzaga

3 Dayton

4 Baylor

5 San Diego State

6 Florida State

7 Duke

8 Oregon

9 Kentucky

10 Maryland

11 Louisville

12 Villanova

13 Michigan State

14 Creighton

15 BYU

16 Seton Hall

17 Virginia

18 Auburn

19 Wisconsin

20 Houston

21 Ohio State

22 Butler

23 West Virginia

24 Illinois

25 UCLA

Columbia grad transfer guard Mike Smith told Jon Rothstein he's hearing from Arizona and Michigan.

Arizona has offered a scholarship to Malik Thomas, a four-star 2021 shooting guard from La Verne, Calif.

