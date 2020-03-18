Arizona Wildcats unranked in final AP Top 25 poll

Arizona went unranked in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, though the Wildcats picked up the 33rd most points in voting.
The Wildcats only played one game, their first-round Pac-12 Tournament win over Washington, between the March 9 poll and the season-ending poll that was released Wednesday.
Arizona was ranked No. 21 in the preseason, then rose as high as No. 12 after the Wildcats won the Wooden Legacy. They moved in and out of the poll during most of the Pac-12 season before dropping out for good on Feb. 24 after losing at home to Oregon.
The Ducks, at No. 13, were the only Pac-12 team ranked in the final poll, though USC, UCLA and Utah each received at least one vote.
UA coach Sean Miller's contract stipulates a $20,000 bonus if the Wildcats finish ranked between 11-15 and $30,000 if they are in the Top 10.
FWIW, I didn't rank Arizona in the preseason poll nor in the final one. Here's the final ballot I sent the AP:
1 Kansas
2 Gonzaga
3 Dayton
4 Baylor
5 San Diego State
6 Florida State
7 Duke
8 Oregon
9 Kentucky
10 Maryland
11 Louisville
12 Villanova
13 Michigan State
14 Creighton
15 BYU
16 Seton Hall
17 Virginia
18 Auburn
19 Wisconsin
20 Houston
21 Ohio State
22 Butler
23 West Virginia
24 Illinois
25 UCLA
Columbia grad transfer guard Mike Smith told Jon Rothstein he's hearing from Arizona and Michigan.
Arizona has offered a scholarship to Malik Thomas, a four-star 2021 shooting guard from La Verne, Calif.
Congrats to our guy @M_Chosen1 on receiving a scholarship offer from the University of Arizona!!