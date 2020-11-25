Arizona Wildcats unveil uniform patch honoring Lute Olson

Arizona has released photos of its uniform patch honoring legendary former coach Lute Olson, who died in August.
UA coach Sean Miller said last month the team would at least wear a patch and possibly wear Olson-era throwback uniforms at some point after this season, though that was partially up to apparel partner Nike.
“We wouldn’t have time to make that happen this year," Miller said during an Oct. 22 Zoom news conference. "We would probably have way more opportunity to make that happen a year or two from now. And with the way it is this year, it’s probably appropriate that we do that when there’s fans in our arena and, hopefully, knock on wood, things return back to more how it once was.”
On Wednesday evening, Miller issued a statement on Twitter along with images of the black patch that says "LUTE" sewn on to the left shoulder.
👀 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 𝗟𝗢𝗢𝗞 "Our 2020-21 team will wear this patch honoring Coach Olson with a great sense of responsibility."#RememberingLute | #APlayersProgram pic.twitter.com/zUDfTQFs5V— Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) November 26, 2020
“Coach Olson’s leadership led this program to unprecedented excellence, both on and off the court,” Miller said in the statement. “That success united the Southern Arizona community, Wildcat fans and alumni with our great university in so many wonderful ways.
“We will play every game to WIN but we also aspire to play an unselfish and hardworking style of basketball that coach Olson would appreciate.”
Guard Terrell Brown was awarded UA's gold jersey for practice performance this week, his first in the five awarded so far.
Jordan Brown won the first two, while Christian Koloko won the third and James Akinjo the fourth.
