Arizona Wildcats will face Wright State in first round of NCAA Tournament

SAN DIEGO — No. 16-seeded Wright State will face top-seeded Arizona on Friday in a first-round NCAA Tournament game after beating Bryant 93-82 in a First Four game Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.

The win is the first NCAA Tournament victory for Wright State in program history.

Tanner Holden led the Raiders with 37 points and shot 11 for 15 from the field and 14 for 16 from the free-throw line.

The Raiders are scheduled to fly immediately tonight to San Diego, where they will meet the Wildcats on Friday at Viejas Arena.

Wright State, the Horizon League champion, is playing in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in program history.

The game will tipoff at 4:27 p.m. and be televised on TruTV.

