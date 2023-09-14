Arizona will get a final crack at hosting UCLA in Pac-12 play this season, with the conference announcing Thursday the league's rivals will meet at McKale Center in mid-January instead of skipping the game as initially planned.

The Wildcats are also scheduled to finish conference play in potentially dramatic style, playing at USC and at UCLA during the second weekend of March, according to the Pac-12's announcement of weekend schedule pairs.

Arizona will open conference play in the Bay Area at Stanford and Cal just before New Year's, with all league games scheduled to be held after Christmas this season because of the shift in college basketball's calendar, in which Selection Sunday will not be until March 17.

The Pac-12's 10-year rotating schedule initially had Arizona skipping its home date against UCLA but after USC and UCLA announced in June 2022 that they were leaving for the Big Ten, efforts were made to restore the game for what turned out to be both the final go-round for both the Bruins and Wildcats in Pac-12 play.

Arizona instead will skip a road game at Washington and a home game against Washington State this season.

The Pac-12's full schedule splits are listed here, and exact dates will be announced after its media partners have divvied up the games, probably within a month.

Arizona's 2023-24 schedule to date (home games in CAPS):

Sept. 27 RED BLUE SHOWCASE (scrimmage), 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 6 MORGAN STATE

Nov. 10 at Duke

Nov 13 at Southern

Nov. 17 BELMONT

Nov. 19 TEXAS-ARLINGTON

Nov. 23 Michigan State, at Thousand Palms, Calif., 2:30 p.m. (Fox)

Dec. 2 COLGATE

Dec. 9. WISCONSIN

Dec. 16 Purdue, at Indianapolis

Dec. 20 Alabama, at Phoenix

Dec. 23 FAU, at Las Vegas*

Dec. 27-31: at Stanford/California

Jan 3-7: COLORADO/UTAH

Jan 10-14: at Washington State

Jan. 17-21: UCLA/USC

Jan. 24-28: at Oregon/Oregon State

Jan. 31-Feb 4: CALIFORNIA/STANFORD

Feb. 7-11: at Colorado/Utah

Feb. 14-18: ASU

Feb. 21-25: WASHINGTON/WASHINGTON STATE

Feb. 28-March 3: at ASU

March 6-10: at USC/UCLA

March 13-16: Pac-12 Tournament, Las Vegas

*Reported but not confirmed.