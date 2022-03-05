 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats will open with either ASU or Stanford in Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals

Arizona Wildcats will open with either ASU or Stanford in Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals

  • Updated

Arizona Wildcats guard Justin Kier (5) catches the ball while Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts to almost getting hit in the face with the ball during the first half of their game at Desert Financial Arena, 600 E. Veterans Way, in Tempe, Ariz. on Feb. 7th, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona will open Pac-12 Tournament play Thursday against the winner of a first-round game between No. 8 seed ASU and No. 9 seed Stanford on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

ASU (10-10) beat Stanford 65-56 on Saturday but couldn't move up beyond the No. 8 spot because Washington State (11-9) won 94-74 at Oregon.

The Cougars' win meant the Sun Devils would either finish in a seventh-place tie with Washington (10-9 entering a game at WSU) if the Huskies lose at Oregon State -- ASU would lose that tiebreaker because it lost its its one game with Washington -- or the Sun Devils would directly fall into the No. 8 spot if Washington wins to tie WSU at 11-9 for sixth place.

Stanford (8-12) had already been locked into the No. 9 seed.

Arizona's quarterfinal game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Arizona time on Thursday and be televised on the Pac-12 Networks. If they win that game, the Wildcats would play a semifinal game on Friday at 7 p.m., also on Pac-12 Networks.

The championship game is scheduled for Saturday March 12 at 7 p.m. on Fox.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News