Arizona Wildcats will open with either ASU or Stanford in Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals

Arizona will open Pac-12 Tournament play Thursday against the winner of a first-round game between No. 8 seed ASU and No. 9 seed Stanford on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

ASU (10-10) beat Stanford 65-56 on Saturday but couldn't move up beyond the No. 8 spot because Washington State (11-9) won 94-74 at Oregon.

The Cougars' win meant the Sun Devils would either finish in a seventh-place tie with Washington (10-9 entering a game at WSU) if the Huskies lose at Oregon State -- ASU would lose that tiebreaker because it lost its its one game with Washington -- or the Sun Devils would directly fall into the No. 8 spot if Washington wins to tie WSU at 11-9 for sixth place.

Stanford (8-12) had already been locked into the No. 9 seed.

Arizona's quarterfinal game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Arizona time on Thursday and be televised on the Pac-12 Networks. If they win that game, the Wildcats would play a semifinal game on Friday at 7 p.m., also on Pac-12 Networks.

The championship game is scheduled for Saturday March 12 at 7 p.m. on Fox.