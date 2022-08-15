Arizona Wildcats will play at ASU to open final 18 games of Pac-12 play, finish season in L.A.

If the Arizona Wildcats are to defend their Pac-12 title next season, they might have to finish the job in Los Angeles again.
The Pac-12 on Monday released weekend schedule pairs for the "traditional" 18-game portion of its schedule, sending the Wildcats on the road both for a New Year's weekend game at ASU and a final weekend in Los Angeles between March 1-4.
That sets up potential showdowns for UA at USC and UCLA, both expected to be among the conference's top finishers next season. However, the Wildcats clinched the 2021-22 title with a resounding 91-71 win at third-place USC on March 1 last season.
The Wildcats, who will finish their home schedule against ASU the weekend of Feb. 22-26, were already scheduled to play at Utah on Dec. 1 and host Cal on Dec. 4. They will then play four more nonconference games before resuming league play after Christmas.
Arizona is also expected to soon complete its full nonconference schedule by announcing its final three home opponents.
Here’s how the Wildcats’ schedule looks as of now:
Nov. 7 NAU
Nov. 11 Southern
Nov. 14 Home game vs opponent TBA
Nov. 17 Utah Tech
Nov. 21 Cincinnati, at Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Nov. 22 Ohio State or San Diego State, Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii, TBD
Nov. 23 Maui Invitational final game, Lahaina Hawaii, TBD
Dec. 1 at Utah
Dec. 4 California
Dec. 10 Indiana (MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas)
Dec. 13 Home game vs opponent TBA
Dec. 17 Tennessee
Dec. 20 Home game vs opponent TBA
Dec. 29-Jan 2: At ASU
Jan. 4-8: Washington/WSU at McKale Center
Jan. 11-15 at Oregon/OSU
Jan. 18-22 UCLA/USC at McKale Center
Jan. 25-29 at Washington/WSU
Feb. 1-5 Oregon/OSU at McKale Center
Feb. 8-12 at Cal/Stanford
Feb. 15-19 Colorado/Utah at McKale Center
Feb. 22-26 ASU at McKale Center
March 1-4 at UCLA/USC
March 8-11 Pac-12 Tournament, Las Vegas
