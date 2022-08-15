Arizona Wildcats will play at ASU to open final 18 games of Pac-12 play, finish season in L.A.

If the Arizona Wildcats are to defend their Pac-12 title next season, they might have to finish the job in Los Angeles again.

The Pac-12 on Monday released weekend schedule pairs for the "traditional" 18-game portion of its schedule, sending the Wildcats on the road both for a New Year's weekend game at ASU and a final weekend in Los Angeles between March 1-4.

That sets up potential showdowns for UA at USC and UCLA, both expected to be among the conference's top finishers next season. However, the Wildcats clinched the 2021-22 title with a resounding 91-71 win at third-place USC on March 1 last season.

The Wildcats, who will finish their home schedule against ASU the weekend of Feb. 22-26, were already scheduled to play at Utah on Dec. 1 and host Cal on Dec. 4. They will then play four more nonconference games before resuming league play after Christmas.

Arizona is also expected to soon complete its full nonconference schedule by announcing its final three home opponents.

Here’s how the Wildcats’ schedule looks as of now:

Nov. 7 NAU

Nov. 11 Southern

Nov. 14 Home game vs opponent TBA

Nov. 17 Utah Tech

Nov. 21 Cincinnati, at Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 22 Ohio State or San Diego State, Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii, TBD

Nov. 23 Maui Invitational final game, Lahaina Hawaii, TBD

Dec. 1 at Utah

Dec. 4 California

Dec. 10 Indiana (MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas)

Dec. 13 Home game vs opponent TBA

Dec. 17 Tennessee

Dec. 20 Home game vs opponent TBA

Dec. 29-Jan 2: At ASU

Jan. 4-8: Washington/WSU at McKale Center

Jan. 11-15 at Oregon/OSU

Jan. 18-22 UCLA/USC at McKale Center

Jan. 25-29 at Washington/WSU

Feb. 1-5 Oregon/OSU at McKale Center

Feb. 8-12 at Cal/Stanford

Feb. 15-19 Colorado/Utah at McKale Center

Feb. 22-26 ASU at McKale Center

March 1-4 at UCLA/USC