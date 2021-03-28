Arizona Wildcats will receive $3 million from Pac-12's combined NCAA Tournament success

At this point, Arizona may be making more money not playing in the men's NCAA Tournament than it might have by playing in it.

The key is in how the Pac-12 divides up tournament shares equally and in Oregon State's NCAA Tournament run, which may not have occurred had the Wildcats not sanctioned themselves out of the field.

UCLA's overtime win over Alabama put three Pac-12 teams in the Sweet 16, giving the conference $36.4 million total because of its record 18 combined "units" (game appearances). Each unit is worth just over $2 million total, distributed over six years.

Oregon State has guaranteed itself four of those units, but it is possible the Beavers wouldn't have won the Pac-12 Tournament and thus reached the NCAA Tournament if they didn't receive a first-round Pac-12 Tournament bye courtesy of Arizona's decision to sanction itself out of the tournament (of course that's hardly a safe assumption, given the way the Beavers have played lately).