Arizona Wildcats' Zeke Nnaji named one of 10 finalists for Karl Malone award

Arizona freshman Zeke Nnaji was one of 10 players named to the list of finalists for the Naismith Karl Malone power forward of the year award.
Nnaji and Colorado's Tyler Bey were representatives of the Pac-12, while others named included:
Yoeli Childs, BYU
Obi Toppin, Dayton
Killian Tillie, Gonzaga
Jalen Smith, Maryland
Xavier Tilman, Michigan State
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
John Mooney, Notre Dame
Hasahn French, Saint Louis
Nnaji has actually been playing center since Chase Jeter was moved out of the starting lineup on Jan. 16 but played power forward most often before that.
Arizona has issued 14 passes for NBA scouts from 11 different teams for Thursday's UA-USC game.
Former St. John's coach Chris Mullin is working the Westwood One radio broadcast with Ryan Radtke, the former Tucson broadcaster. Mullin spent time chatting before the game with TV analyst Bill Walton and Nico Mannion's father, Pace Mannion.
Several Arizona players wore T-shirts for Black History Month. Thursday's game happens to be the 60th anniversary of Ernie McCray's school-record 46-point game for UA against Cal State Los Angeles. McCray was the first African-American basketball player to graduate from UA.
Walton is scheduled to work both Thursday's game and Saturday's UA-UCLA game but won't stay around the entire time: On Friday he's scheduled to make a commitment and then return to Tucson.