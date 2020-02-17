Arizona Wildcats' Zeke Nnaji wins Pac-12 Freshman of Week award
Arizona Wildcats' Zeke Nnaji wins Pac-12 Freshman of Week award

  • Updated
Nnaji scores 21, helps sluggish Arizona beat Cal 68-52

Arizona's Zeke Nnaji, right, shoots over California's Matt Bradley (20) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Berkeley, Calif.

 Ben Margot

Arizona's Zeke Nnaji was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Monday, though he lost out to ASU's Remy Martin for the overall Player of the Week.

Both built strong cases for weekly honors over the weekend after leading their teams to a sweep of the Bay area Pac-12 schools.

Both led teams who swept in the Bay area, while facing defenses that keyed on them heavily. Nnaji averaged 21.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and shot 60.9% while Martin averaged 23.0 points, 3.5 assists (but 3.5 turnovers) and shot 67%, making 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Nnaji is now tied with Washington's Isaiah Stewart for the most Pac-12 Freshman of the Week awards with four each, though no UA player has won an overall weekly award yet.

ESPN's latest DraftExpress mock 2020 NBA Draft had Nnaji going No. 27, after Nico Mannion (10) and Josh Green (17).

