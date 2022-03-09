Arizona will face Stanford in Pac-12 quarterfinal after Cardinal beats ASU at buzzer

LAS VEGAS – Arizona will face Stanford in a Pac-12 quarterfinal game Thursday after the Cardinal pulled off a stunning comeback to beat ASU 71-70 in a first-round game Wednesday.

James Keefe hit a six-foot bank shot as time expired to win it for Stanford, capping the Cardinal's 16-1 run to finish the game. Stanford improved to 16-15 overall after going 8-12 in Pac-12 play.

ASU, which had won seven of eight games entering the tournament, held a 69-59 lead with 2:15 to go but melted down. Jalen Graham missed an eight-foot hook shot with nine seconds left, and Stanford's Harrison Ingram rebounded.

Ingram drove the ball inside but lost the ball as he reached the paint, but Keefe picked it up and threw it quickly off the glass, with time expiring just as the ball dropped in.

"Honestly, I don't know how I ended up with the ball," Keefe said.

Spencer Jones led Stanford with 26 points on 8-for-17 shooting.

DJ Horne led ASU with 21 points while making 5 of 12 3-pointers while Marreon Jackson scored 14 and Jay Heath had 12, but it wasn't enough to end the Sun Devils' season on a sour note.