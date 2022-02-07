Arizona will play USC in makeup game in Los Angeles on March 1

The Pac-12 rescheduled Arizona's postponed game at USC for March 1, forcing the Wildcats to play five games over the final 10 days of the regular season.

Television coverage and game time have not yet been set but it will be carried on one of the ESPN channels and begin between 7-9 p.m. Mountain Time.

For Arizona, the game will arrive between a Feb. 24-26 trip to Utah and Colorado and home games against Stanford (March 3) and Cal (March 5) at the end of the season.

USC must also play a road game on Feb. 26, at Oregon, but won't have to play again until March 5 against UCLA. The Trojans also gained an advantage in the rescheduling by not having to play Arizona right after its COVID pause, when it theoretically could have done so on Jan. 8.

The UA-USC game in Los Angeles was originally set for Jan. 2 but the Trojans ran into COVID issues that prompted the postponement. Because of games the Trojans and Wildcats already had scheduled, the makeup had to be played either Feb. 22 (before UA's Feb. 24 game at Utah), or Feb. 28 or March 1, after its Feb. 26 Colorado game.