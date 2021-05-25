Arizona will skip game at Oregon in 2021-22, play Washington and OSU in December

Arizona will host Washington on Dec. 2 and play at Oregon State on Dec. 5, as part of the Pac-12's new initiative to stack men's basketball games around its Dec. 3 football championship game.
While that means the Wildcats will have to play at a Beavers team that is coming off the Pac-12 Tournament title as well as a surprise Elite Eight run, it also means they won't have to face Oregon in Eugene. The Ducks have beaten the Wildcats seven straight times, including an 80-69 game at Matthew Knight Arena that ended UA's 2020-21 season on March 1.
However, the Wildcats also won't get a chance to host WSU, with two games still being skipped each season under the second year of a 20-game Pac-12 schedule.
The Pac-12 moved to 20 games last season but because many teams had obligations already scheduled around the football championship game, the two December add-on games were scheduled in wherever possible. Arizona was scheduled to host Colorado on Dec. 2 and play at Stanford on Dec. 19 last season, though its Colorado game was postponed to Dec. 28 and the Stanford game moved to Santa Cruz, California, because of COVID-19 issues.
Under the Pac-12's new 10-year schedule rotation, a standard 18-game schedule will be played starting around New Year's but with one home game and one road game added in early December. The travel partners of those opponents will be played only once that season.
So instead of skipping the Oregon trip entirely, as it might have under an 18-game schedule, the Wildcats will travel to play only OSU and will host only Washington and not WSU next season.
In 2022-23, Arizona will host Cal and play at Utah in December, while playing Colorado only at home and Stanford only at Maples Pavilion.
In 2023-24, Arizona will host USC and play at Oregon in December, while playing OSU only at home and UCLA only at Pauley Pavilion.
In 2024-25, Arizona will host USC and play at Colorado in December, while playing Utah only at home and Washington only at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.
in 2025-26, Arizona will host UCLA and play at Stanford in December while playing Cal only at McKale Center and USC only at the Galen Center.
The Pac-12 said all teams will flip those assignments in years 6-10 of the schedule, meaning Arizona will play at Washington and host OSU in December 2026 and so on.
The Pac-12 says it will announce teams' remaining 18 games for 2021-22 at a later date. Those 18 games will be played under the conference's traditional scheduling format, with pairs of games generally played between Wednesday and Sunday each week starting around New Year's.
Now, all Pac-12 games will play one game before the football championship and one game afterward, giving the conference a five-day window of constant content and cross-promotion availability.
Arizona's 2021-22 schedule is now complete except for its final 18 conference games:
Nov. 9 NAU
Nov 11 Texas-Rio Grande Valley
Nov. 16 North Dakota State (MGM Main Event)
Nov. 19 MGM Main Event (UNLV, Michigan or Wichita State), Las Vegas
Nov. 21 MGM Main Event (UNLV, Michigan or Wichita State), Las Vegas
Nov. 27 Sacramento State
Dec. 2 Washington
Dec. 5 at Oregon State
Dec. 8 Wyoming
Dec. 11 at Illinois
Dec. 15 Northern Colorado
Dec. 18 Cal Baptist
Dec. 22 at Tennessee
Remaining 18 Pac-12 games after Christmas TBA