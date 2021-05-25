Arizona will skip game at Oregon in 2021-22, play Washington and OSU in December

So instead of skipping the Oregon trip entirely, as it might have under an 18-game schedule, the Wildcats will travel to play only OSU and will host only Washington and not WSU next season.

In 2022-23, Arizona will host Cal and play at Utah in December, while playing Colorado only at home and Stanford only at Maples Pavilion.

In 2023-24, Arizona will host USC and play at Oregon in December, while playing OSU only at home and UCLA only at Pauley Pavilion.

In 2024-25, Arizona will host USC and play at Colorado in December, while playing Utah only at home and Washington only at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.

in 2025-26, Arizona will host UCLA and play at Stanford in December while playing Cal only at McKale Center and USC only at the Galen Center.

The Pac-12 said all teams will flip those assignments in years 6-10 of the schedule, meaning Arizona will play at Washington and host OSU in December 2026 and so on.

The Pac-12 says it will announce teams' remaining 18 games for 2021-22 at a later date. Those 18 games will be played under the conference's traditional scheduling format, with pairs of games generally played between Wednesday and Sunday each week starting around New Year's.