Arizona's 28-game homecourt winning streak snapped in 74-61 loss to Washington State

The nation's most efficient offense fell apart and so did Arizona's 28-game homecourt winning streak, in the Wildcats' 74-61 loss to Washington State on Saturday at McKale Center.
Arizona shot just 31.7% from the field and made only 4 of 25 3-pointers, with guard Kerr Kriisa going 2 of 11 from long range. The Wildcats also struggled at the line, making just 17 of 28 free throws in large part because center Oumar Ballo was just 3 of 10.
Ballo, who was hospitalized with an illness last weekend, also struggled from the field, making just 4 of 11 shots.
The Wildcats last lost at McKale Center on Feb. 13, 2021, in a game against Oregon during the COVID-restricted 2020-21 season. The last time UA lost at McKale Center with fans present was on March 7, 2020, when Washington beat UA 69-63 in the regular-season finale before both teams in a season that would be cut short four days later because of COVID concerns.
People are also reading…
Center Mouhamed Gueye had 24 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Cougars, who improved to just 7-10 and 2-4 in Pac-12 play.
While losing their first game at McKale under coach Tommy Lloyd, the Wildcats dropped to 14-2 and 3-2 and also snapped their overall win streak at eight games. The loss also put the Wildcats behind on their efforts to defend their conference championship heading into a road swing at Oregon State and Oregon next week. Both UCLA and Utah entered Saturday’s games at 5-0 in conference play.
Down 47-37 at halftime, Arizona hit only 4 of 10 shots to start the half – and two of those shots were a result of WSU goaltending. The Cougars held a 47-35 lead when they fouled Ballo heading into a timeout with 13:29 left, but Ballo missed both ensuing free throws to become 1 for 8 from the line at that p9iont.
WSU forward DJ Rodman then hit two 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to give WSU a 53-35 lead with 12:44 left,, the Cougars’ biggest lead to that point.
The Wildcats cut WSU’s lead to just 61-55 after Kerr Kriisa hit a 3-pointer and made two free throws but then their offense sputtered again when Ballo missed a layup and Kriisa’s 3-pointer was blocked by TJ Bamba.
Gueye then hit a 3-pointer just before the shot clock expired to give WSU a 68-56 lead with 1:53 left and fans began leaving McKale Center.
In the first half, Washington State took a 37-27 halftime lead while hitting seven 3-pointers and holding the Wildcats to just 33.3% percent shooting.
Arizona hit just 1 of 8 3-pointers and stayed close most of the half in large part because forward Azuolas Tubelis had 15 first-half points. But WSU guard TJ Bamba hit 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to give the Cougars a 10-point halftime lead.
The Pac-12's most prolific 3-point shooting team, the Cougars shot just 37.8% overall but took 15 of their 37 shots from beyond the arc and hit seven of their 3s.
The Cougars also held UA to just 33.3% shooting while the Wildcats missed all but one of their eight 3-point shots. UA made up for some of its offensive troubles by taking 13 trips to the free throw line but made only eight free throws.
Center Oumar Ballo went 1 for 6 from the free-throw line, missing two with 5:35 left that, combined with a 3-pointer from WSU guard Justin Powell, allowed the Cougars to take a 23-21 lead.
WSU went on to lead 29-21 after reserve wing Jabe Mullins hit 3-pointers on two consecutive possessions.
Earlier in the half, WSU took a 16-12 lead over the first eight minutes, after getting a three-point play from Mouhamed Gueye and a 3-pointer from Powell. While Gueye had 11 points and seven rebounds for WSU, Powell had 11 points and hit 3 of 4 3-pointers.
Midway through the first half, Gueye scored in traffic, blocked a layup from Ballo and, after Tubelis hit two free throws, scored a hook shot to give WSU a 20-16 lead.
When Courtney Ramey fired up a missed 3-pointer with 8:38 to go in the half, the Wildcats had made just one of their seven long-range shots.
Ramey has been in a slump over the Wildcats’ past two games. He averaged just four points in the Wildcats past two games and was a combined 2 for 11 from 3-point range in games against ASU and Washington.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter: @brucepascoe