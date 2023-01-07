Arizona's 28-game homecourt winning streak snapped in 74-61 loss to Washington State

The nation's most efficient offense fell apart and so did Arizona's 28-game homecourt winning streak, in the Wildcats' 74-61 loss to Washington State on Saturday at McKale Center.

Arizona shot just 31.7% from the field and made only 4 of 25 3-pointers, with guard Kerr Kriisa going 2 of 11 from long range. The Wildcats also struggled at the line, making just 17 of 28 free throws in large part because center Oumar Ballo was just 3 of 10.

Ballo, who was hospitalized with an illness last weekend, also struggled from the field, making just 4 of 11 shots.

The Wildcats last lost at McKale Center on Feb. 13, 2021, in a game against Oregon during the COVID-restricted 2020-21 season. The last time UA lost at McKale Center with fans present was on March 7, 2020, when Washington beat UA 69-63 in the regular-season finale before both teams in a season that would be cut short four days later because of COVID concerns.

Center Mouhamed Gueye had 24 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Cougars, who improved to just 7-10 and 2-4 in Pac-12 play.

While losing their first game at McKale under coach Tommy Lloyd, the Wildcats dropped to 14-2 and 3-2 and also snapped their overall win streak at eight games. The loss also put the Wildcats behind on their efforts to defend their conference championship heading into a road swing at Oregon State and Oregon next week. Both UCLA and Utah entered Saturday’s games at 5-0 in conference play.

Down 47-37 at halftime, Arizona hit only 4 of 10 shots to start the half – and two of those shots were a result of WSU goaltending. The Cougars held a 47-35 lead when they fouled Ballo heading into a timeout with 13:29 left, but Ballo missed both ensuing free throws to become 1 for 8 from the line at that p9iont.

WSU forward DJ Rodman then hit two 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to give WSU a 53-35 lead with 12:44 left,, the Cougars’ biggest lead to that point.

The Wildcats cut WSU’s lead to just 61-55 after Kerr Kriisa hit a 3-pointer and made two free throws but then their offense sputtered again when Ballo missed a layup and Kriisa’s 3-pointer was blocked by TJ Bamba.

Gueye then hit a 3-pointer just before the shot clock expired to give WSU a 68-56 lead with 1:53 left and fans began leaving McKale Center.

In the first half, Washington State took a 37-27 halftime lead while hitting seven 3-pointers and holding the Wildcats to just 33.3% percent shooting.

Arizona hit just 1 of 8 3-pointers and stayed close most of the half in large part because forward Azuolas Tubelis had 15 first-half points. But WSU guard TJ Bamba hit 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to give the Cougars a 10-point halftime lead.

The Pac-12's most prolific 3-point shooting team, the Cougars shot just 37.8% overall but took 15 of their 37 shots from beyond the arc and hit seven of their 3s.

The Cougars also held UA to just 33.3% shooting while the Wildcats missed all but one of their eight 3-point shots. UA made up for some of its offensive troubles by taking 13 trips to the free throw line but made only eight free throws.

Center Oumar Ballo went 1 for 6 from the free-throw line, missing two with 5:35 left that, combined with a 3-pointer from WSU guard Justin Powell, allowed the Cougars to take a 23-21 lead.

WSU went on to lead 29-21 after reserve wing Jabe Mullins hit 3-pointers on two consecutive possessions.

Earlier in the half, WSU took a 16-12 lead over the first eight minutes, after getting a three-point play from Mouhamed Gueye and a 3-pointer from Powell. While Gueye had 11 points and seven rebounds for WSU, Powell had 11 points and hit 3 of 4 3-pointers.

Midway through the first half, Gueye scored in traffic, blocked a layup from Ballo and, after Tubelis hit two free throws, scored a hook shot to give WSU a 20-16 lead.

When Courtney Ramey fired up a missed 3-pointer with 8:38 to go in the half, the Wildcats had made just one of their seven long-range shots.