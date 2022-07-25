Arizona's Adama Bal impresses for France in U20 European Championship

Arizona guard Adama Bal helped France to a fifth-place finish in the FIBA U20 European Championships this month, capping the event with a 15-point performance against Turkey on Sunday.

Playing a key role mostly off the bench, Bal averaged 9.6 points and 1.1 rebounds over seven games while shooting 43.8% overall and 37.9% from 3-point range.

Facing former UA wing Tibet Gorener and incoming UCLA freshman Adem Bona of Turkey on Sunday in the 5th-6th place game, Bal had 15 points and two assists while hitting 3 of 5 3-pointers. One observer also noted Bal's "obscene wingspan" helped him make plays defensively (note: UA does not measure wingspans).

Great, great first quarter by Adama-Alpha Bal just now. The 6'6 wing has used his obscene wingspan to finish over the top of defenders, and make plays on the defensive end against Croatia.Has 9 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3PT) and 2 steals in 9 minutes. pic.twitter.com/HHzOzbeK0B — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) July 23, 2022

France beat Turkey 84-65, though Bona had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Gorener, now of San Jose State, had 22 points.

UA class of 2023 commit KJ Lewis stopped through town after competing in the Adidas 3SSB circuit this month.

TUCSON 📍🐻⬇️ — kj lewis (@thekjlewis) July 25, 2022

And Dusan Ristic headed out of town after making his first visit to Tucson since leaving the Wildcats in 2018.

I’ve had a great time visiting Tucson. Glad I was able to reconnect with my friends, meet new people and enjoy beautiful scenery that only Arizona can offer. Also, really excited about this year’s team. The sky is the limit. Can’t wait for the season to start #BearDown — Dušan Ristić (@ristic_dusan) July 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Evans said goodbye to his club-ball career after flashing his potential with Team Durant at the Peach Jam last week.