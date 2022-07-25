 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona's Adama Bal impresses for France in U20 European Championship

  Updated

Arizona's Adama Bal gets off a shot for France against the defense of incoming UCLA freshman Adem Bona of Turkey in the FIBA U20 European Championship on Sunday, July 24, 2022 in Podgorica, Montenegro.

 FIBA

Arizona guard Adama Bal helped France to a fifth-place finish in the FIBA U20 European Championships this month, capping the event with a 15-point performance against Turkey on Sunday.

Playing a key role mostly off the bench, Bal averaged 9.6 points and 1.1 rebounds over seven games while shooting 43.8% overall and 37.9% from 3-point range.

Facing former UA wing Tibet Gorener and incoming UCLA freshman Adem Bona of Turkey on Sunday in the 5th-6th place game, Bal had 15 points and two assists while hitting 3 of 5 3-pointers. One observer also noted Bal's "obscene wingspan" helped him make plays defensively (note: UA does not measure wingspans).

France beat Turkey 84-65, though Bona had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Gorener, now of San Jose State, had 22 points.

UA class of 2023 commit KJ Lewis stopped through town after competing in  the Adidas 3SSB circuit this month.

And Dusan Ristic headed out of town after making his first visit to Tucson since leaving the Wildcats in 2018.

The last four 247 Crystal Ball picks for Kwame "KJ" Evans are all Arizona, and he's scheduled to make his announcement on Aug. 2 (though Auburn Wire reported the date is Aug. 15).

Meanwhile, Evans said goodbye to his club-ball career after flashing his potential with Team Durant at the Peach Jam last week.

