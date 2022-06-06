Arizona's Azoulas Tubelis reportedly might face wrist surgery, won't join Lithuanian U20 team

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis won't play for the Lithuanian U20 national team this summer reportedly because of a wrist injury that could require surgery.

Big loss for the #LTUbasketball U20 national team.Ąžuolas Tubelis has informed the federation and U20 NT head coach that he would miss this summer's international competition due to injury.https://t.co/VISWnXS7KF — LTU Basketball (@ltu_basketball) June 6, 2022

Wrist. — Marius Milašius (@mamilasius) June 6, 2022

It is unclear if Tubelis hurt his wrist in Tucson or elsewhere. Arizona has not confirmed any sort of injury or issue with Tubelis this summer.

Tubelis helped lead Lithuania to a sixth-place finish in the U19 World Cup last summer in Latvia before becoming a first-team all-Pac-12 pick last season as a sophomore at UA.

Tubelis suffered a significant ankle injury on Jan. 20 at Stanford and missed an ensuing game at Cal and was limited against UCLA on Jan. 25. Tubelis appeared to return to full health in February, though he averaged just 19.7 minutes over the Wildcats' three NCAA Tournament games.

