Departing Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis worked out Monday for the Indiana Pacers, who brought in a home-state favorite and another former Wildcat to play against him.
Tubelis joined former Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and former UA wing Emanuel Akot, who played for Boise State and Western Kentucky after leaving the Wildcats midway through the 2018-19 season.
Tubelis and Jackson-Davis already faced each other last season, when Tubelis led the Wildcats to an 89-75 win over Indiana with 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a Dec. 10 game at Las Vegas. Jackson-Davis finished with 11 points, four rebounds and two blocks.
After the regular season, Jackson-Davis was named a first team AP All-American, while Tubelis landed on the second team.
In On3's updated class of 2024 rankings, Carter Bryant is at 18 and fellow UA commit Jamari Phillips is at 72.
Former Gilbert Mesquite guard Nate Calmese, a transfer from Lamar who generated interest from UA earlier this spring, will head to Washington next season.