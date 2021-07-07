 Skip to main content
Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis helps Lithuania coast into U19 World Cup quarterfinals
Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis helps Lithuania coast into U19 World Cup quarterfinals

  • Updated

Azuolas Tubelis had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists to help Lithuania coast to a 96-53 win over Iran in the FIBA U19 World Cup round of 16.

After an off day Thursday, Lithuania will move from Daugavpils to Riga, Latvia and face France in the quarterfinals on Friday at a time to be determined. With a win, Lithuania could be matched up with Serbia in the semifinals and a chance to face USA in the finals.

Earlier Wednesday, France bumped Oumar Ballo and Mali into the loser's bracket when it beat Mali 86-52. Ballo had 10 points on 4-for-10 shooting and six rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin and Canada are playing Puerto Rico in a Wednesday night game in Daugavpils. The game is being streamed via FIBA YouTube. Two more wins for Canada could put it up against USA Basketball in a semifinal on Saturday.

After four games, Tubelis is the U19 World Cup's fourth-leading scorer (17.0) and its 14th leading rebounder (6.8) while Mathurin was the seventh-leading scorer after three games.

Damon Stoudamire is reportedly heading to the Celtics.

