Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis leads Lithuanian U19 team in exhibition

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead Lithuania's U19 team in an exhibition game against Australia on Monday in Latvia.

Lithuania is scheduled to face USA Basketball in Riga for another exhibition game on Wednesday leading up to the FIBA U19 World Cup that will begin on Saturday.

Tubelis and teammate Bennedict Mathurin will face each other during the first game of the event, with Lithuania scheduled to play Canada at 5 a.m. on Saturday morning (Latvia is 10 hours ahead of Arizona/PDT, so the game will tip there at 3 p.m.).

Oumar Ballo and Mali will open with Australia on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., while former UA wing Tibet Gorener and Turkey will open against USA Basketball on Saturday at 7:30 a.m.