Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis was named one of 10 finalists for the Naismith Trophy, one of the major national Player of the Year awards in college basketball.

UCLA's Jaime Jaquez and POY favorite Zach Edey of Purdue were also named to the list, along with:

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Oumar Ballo, meanwhile, did not make the five-player list of finalists for the Kareem Abdu-Jabbar, the Basketball Hall of Fame's award for the top center in college basketball. Edey is also expected to win that award.

Others named: Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, North Carolina's Armando Bacot and UConn's Adama Sanogo.

Also cut from the 10-player list the Abdul-Jabbar Award released a month ago:

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

Joel Soriano, St. John's