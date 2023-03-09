Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis was named one of five finalists for the Karl Malone Award, which honors the top power forward in college basketball.

Others named included Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Iowa's Kris Murray and Providence's Bryce Hopkins.

UCLA's Jaime Jaquez, who won Pac-12 Player of the Year over Tubelis, was named instead to the Julius Erving (small forward) finalist list earlier this week despite being the Bruins' starting power forward.