Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis named Pac-12 Freshman of Week

Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis picked up his first Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award Monday after dropping 16 points and 15 rebounds on USC in the Wildcats' 81-72 upset at USC on Saturday.

By doing so, Tubelis beat out the usual winner of the award, USC's Evan Mobley, who averaged 22.5 points and 9.0 rebounds between the Trojans' win over ASU and their loss to Arizona.

Against the Wildcats, Mobley had 23 points and five rebounds, while hitting 7 of 12 shots from the field and 8 of 12 free throws. But Tubelis' production helped the Wildcats to a big road win over the conference's first-place team, which are normally significant factors in voting. Over two games last week, Tubelis averaged 17.0 points and 11.5 rebounds while shooting 48.3% from the field.

Arizona also nominated guard James Akinjo for Pac-12 Player of the Week after he had 20 points, seven assists and only two turnovers at USC but Washington State's Noah Williams picked up the award after a big week of scoring (NCAA March Madness also named Williams the national player of the week).