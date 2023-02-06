Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week after scoring 59 combined points in the Wildcats' home sweep over Oregon and Oregon State last week.

Tubelis scored 40 points on just 21 two-point field goals against the Ducks, one point shy of the most any UA player has scored at McKale, and added another 19 points on Saturday against Oregon State. He shot a combined 71.0% from the field and averaged 8.5 rebounds.

The honor was Tubelis' third overall and second this season, after he was also named Player of the Week on Dec. 26 after averaging 20.0 points and 9.0 rebounds in UA's wins over Montana State and Morgan State. He also won two Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors in 2020-21.

While Tubelis was named to the 20-player Wooden late-season watch list last week, UA coach Tommy Lloyd said after UA beat Oregon State 84-52 on Saturday that Tubelis wasn't getting the recognition due for the season he is having.

"He's having an All American type season," Lloyd said. "I've coached those guys and he's at that level."

Among other players nominated for this week's Pac-12 Player of the Week, Jaime Jaquez led UCLA to a home sweep over Washington and Washington State, averaging 19.5 points and 12.5 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).