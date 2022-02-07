Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis picked up his first-ever Pac-12 Player of the Week award Monday after averaging 16.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in the Wildcats' home sweep of UCLA and USC.

Tubelis did it while averaging only 22.0 minutes per game, still recovering from a severe ankle sprain he suffered on Jan. 20 at Stanford,

"He looked to me like he's pretty close to getting back to what we're expecting," UA coach Tommy Lloyd said after the Wildcats beat USC 72-63 on Saturday.

Tubelis, who was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week twice last season but never took overall weekly honors, beat out what appeared to be a few other strong candidates for Monday's award.

Oregon's Will Richardson averaged 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 steals in the Ducks' road sweep of Utah and Colorado, while WSU's Michael Flowers averaged 21.5 points while shooting 66.7% from 3-point range in the Cougars' sweep of the Bay area schools.

Also, former Wildcat guard Terrell Brown had 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals for Washington against Stanford.

Meanwhile, WSU's Mouhamed Gueye was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for the third time this season.