Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis named preseason all-Pac-12; Kriisa and Larsson on second team

  • Updated

Arizona's Pelle Larsson (3) and Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis (10) celebrate after defeating UCLA in the championship of the Pac-12 Tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher / Associated Press

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis was named to the preseason all-Pac-12 first team Monday, while teammates Kerr Kriisa, Pelle Larsson and Oumar Ballo were also honored.

Kriisa and Larsson were voted on to the second team while Ballo was named honorable mention in voting by media who regularly cover the league (postseason all-league honors are voted on by the league's head coaches).

Tubelis is one of four first-team picks from last season who is returning to the Pac-12 this season, along with USC's Drew Peterson and Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez of UCLA.

Earlier Monday, Kriisa was also named to the Bob Cousy Award preseason watch list for the nation's top college point guard while Tubelis is expected to be named to the Karl Malone power forward watch list later this week.

The Pac-12 is also expected to release its official preseason poll on Wednesday, in advance of its annual media day in San Francisco. Tubelis and Kriisa are expected to represent Arizona along with coach Tommy Lloyd.

The full list of Pac-12 preseason all-league teams:

First team (10 players)

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Will Richardson, Oregon

Drew Peterson, USC

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Boogie Ellis, USC

Spencer Jones, Stanford

Branden Carlson, Utah

Mouhamed Gueye, Washington State

Second team (five players)

Marcus Bagley, ASU

Pelle Larsson, Arizona

Tristan da Silva, Colorado

DJ Horne, ASU

Kerr Kriisa, Arizona

Honorable mention (received votes from eight-or-more members of the media): Amari Bailey (UCLA), Oumar Ballo (Arizona), Jaylen Clark (UCLA); Quincy Guerrier* (Oregon), K.J. Simpson (Colorado), Kel'el Ware (Oregon).

