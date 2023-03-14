Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis was named to the Associated Press' second all-America team.

Tubelis led the Pac-12 in both scoring (19.9) and rebounding (9.2) during the regular season, the first player to do so since Cal's Leon Powe in 2005-06. He appeared to be a runner-up to UCLA's Jaime Jaquez for Pac-12 Player of the Year but won the Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Heading into the NCAA Tournament, which the Wildcats will begin on Thursday against Princeton, Tubelis is averaging 19.8 points and 9.3 rebounds.

Purdue's Zach Edey was the AP's only unanimous first-team all-American. He was joined on the first team by Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Kansas' Jalen Wilson, Houston’s Marcus Sasser and Alabama’s Brandon Miller.

Jaquez joined Tubelis on the second team, along with Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga's Drew Timme and Penn State’s Jalen Pickett.

The third team included Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson of Kansas State, along with Tyler Kolek of Marquette, Iowa’s Kris Murray and North Carolina’s Armando Bacot.

Earlier Tuesday, Tubelis and UA center Oumar Ballo were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches' first-team "District 19" (Pac-12) team along with Jaquez, USC's Boogie Ellis and Utah's Branden Carlson.

Players named to the second team included: ASU's Desmond Cambridge Jr., UCLA's Tyger Campbell, Oregon's N'Faly Dante, Washington State's Mouhamed Gueye, USC's Drew Peterson.