Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis was one of 15 players named to the late-season watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, a major player of the year award given by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
UCLA's Jaime Jaquez was the only other Pac-12 player named to the watch list. Others named included:
F/C Armando Bacot, North Carolina (6-11, 235, Sr., Richmond, Va.)
G Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy (6-1, 165, Gr., Birmingham, Ala.)
G Kendric Davis, Memphis (6-0, 177, Sr., Houston, Texas)
C Zach Edey, Purdue (7-4, 305, Jr. Toronto, Ontario)
F Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (6-9, 245, Jr., Greenwood, Ind.)
G Tyler Kolek, Marquette (6-3, 190, Jr., Cumberland, R.I.)
F Brandon Miller, Alabama (6-9, 200, Fr., Antioch, Tenn.)
F Kris Murray, Iowa (6-8, 220, Jr., Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
G Jalen Pickett, Penn State (6-4, 209, Sr., Rochester, N.Y.)
G Marcus Sasser, Houston (6-2, 195, Sr., Dallas, Texas)
F Drew Timme, Gonzaga (6-10, 235, Sr., Richardson, Texas)
F Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky (6-9, 260, Sr., Lubumbashi, Congo)
F Jalen Wilson, Kansas (6-8, 225, Jr., Denton, Texas)