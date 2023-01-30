Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis named to 20-player Wooden Award late-season watch list

Arizona junior forward Azuolas Tubelis was one of 20 players named to the Wooden Award's late-season top 20 watch list.
Ranked No. 6 in Kenpom's computer-generated Player of the Year list, Tubelis is averaging 19.8 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 55.8% from the field. He's a leading candidate for the Pac-12 Player of the Year, averaging a double double in conference games of 19.9 points and 10.6 rebounds.
UCLA's Jaime Jaquez was the only other Pac-12 player named to the list. The others:
Armando Bacot, C, North Carolina
Antoine Davis, G, Detroit Mercy
Kendric Davis, G, Memphis
Zach Edey, C, Purdue
Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke
Trayce Jackson-Davis, C, Indiana
Keyontae Johnson, F, Kansas State
Mike Miles Jr., G, TCU
Brandon Miller, F, Alabama
Kris Murray, F, Iowa
Markquis Nowell, G, Kansas State
Jalen Pickett, G, Penn State
Marcus Sasser, G, Houston
Terquavion Smith, G, NC State
Drew Timme, F, Gonzaga
Oscar Tshiebwe, F, Kentucky
Jalen Wilson, F, Kansas
Isaiah Wong, G, Miami (Fla.)