Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis named to 20-player Wooden Award late-season watch list

  • Updated

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis smiles as he receives hand slaps while walking to the bench after drawing a foul against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Seattle.

 John Froschauer - freelancer, FR74207 AP

Arizona junior forward Azuolas Tubelis was one of 20 players named to the Wooden Award's late-season top 20 watch list.

Ranked No. 6 in Kenpom's computer-generated Player of the Year list, Tubelis is averaging 19.8 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 55.8% from the field. He's a leading candidate for the Pac-12 Player of the Year, averaging a double double in conference games of 19.9 points and 10.6 rebounds.

UCLA's Jaime Jaquez was the only other Pac-12 player named to the list. The others:

Armando Bacot, C, North Carolina

Antoine Davis, G, Detroit Mercy

Kendric Davis, G, Memphis

Zach Edey, C, Purdue

Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Trayce Jackson-Davis, C, Indiana

Keyontae Johnson, F, Kansas State

Mike Miles Jr., G, TCU

Brandon Miller, F, Alabama

Kris Murray, F, Iowa

Markquis Nowell, G, Kansas State

Jalen Pickett, G, Penn State

Marcus Sasser, G, Houston

Terquavion Smith, G, NC State

Drew Timme, F, Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe, F, Kentucky

Jalen Wilson, F, Kansas

Isaiah Wong, G, Miami (Fla.)

