Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis named to 20-player Wooden Award late-season watch list

Arizona junior forward Azuolas Tubelis was one of 20 players named to the Wooden Award's late-season top 20 watch list.

Ranked No. 6 in Kenpom's computer-generated Player of the Year list, Tubelis is averaging 19.8 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 55.8% from the field. He's a leading candidate for the Pac-12 Player of the Year, averaging a double double in conference games of 19.9 points and 10.6 rebounds.