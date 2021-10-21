 Skip to main content
Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis named to Karl Malone Award watch list for top power forward
UA forward Azuolas Tubelis gets congratulated by associate head coach Jack Murphy and assistant coach Jason Terry after hitting a game-winner on Jan. 21, 2021 at ASU.

Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis was one of 20 players named to the preseason watch list for the Karl Malone Award, which honors the top power forward in college basketball.

A 6-foot-11 sophomore from Lithuania, Tubelis averaged 12.2 points and 7.1 rebounds last season and was named a second-team all-Pac-12 pick last week as part of the conference's annual preseason media poll.

Last season's winner, Drew Timme of Gonzaga, was naturally on the Malone watch list while USC's Isaiah Mobley and Oregon's Quincy Guerrier were the other Pac-12 players named.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has been releasing watch lists for all of its positional awards this week, and wing Benn Mathurin was named to the shooting guard watch list on Tuesday.

