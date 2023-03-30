Arizona junior forward Azuolas Tubelis was named Thursday to the 10-player Wooden all-America team, though he was not named one of the five finalists for the Wooden Award.

The honor is in line with the consensus second-team all-American honors Tubelis has already received, after he became the first player to lead the Pac-12 in both scoring (19.9) and rebounding (9.1) since 2005-06.

The five finalists for the Wooden Award are Purdue's Zach Edey, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Houston's Marcus Sasser, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, and Kansas' Jalen Wilson. The five players have been invited to Los Angeles for the award presentation on April 4.

UCLA's Jaime Jaquez joined Tubelis in the second group of five players on the Wooden all-America team, along with Alabama's Brandon Miller, Penn State's Jalen Pickett and Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe.