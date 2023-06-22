Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis was not taken in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday, but reportedly agreed to a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent.

Within 15 minutes of the draft's finish, Shams Charania reported that Tubelis would be signing the 76ers' deal.

A two-way contract would earn Tubelis about $500,000 for shuttling between an NBA team and its G League affiliate. Had the Lithuanian native not commanded the two-way deal, Tubelis was believed to be at least worth a low six-figure deal in Europe.

ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony ranked Tubelis eighth among players not taken in the draft Thursday while ESPN television commentator Jay Biles noted how many of college basketball's star big men -- such as Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga's Drew Timms and Tubelis -- were not drafted because of how the NBA now deploys post players.

"The game has changed, and it's more of a perimeter game," Bilas said. "If you can't shoot it, it's going to be a long night for you."

A second-team all-American last season as a junior forward for the Wildcats, Tubelis was projected to be a late second-round pick or one of the top undrafted players.

ESPN had him rated the 61st best player available for the 58-player draft, and the Athletic rated him 65th. But Yahoo had Tubelis going to the Brooklyn Nets at No. 51, Sports Illustrated projects him going with the second-to-last pick while NBADraft.net projects he’ll be the very last player taken.

According to sources quoted by Lithuanian news site 15min.lt, Tubelis has a European market value of about $108,000-$216,000. His European rights are still owned by the hometown club he played for, Rytas Vilnius, but the buyout is only about $54,000 and could be easily absorbed by a higher-paying club that plays in the top-level Euroleague such as Zalgiris of Kaunas, Lithuania.

Recruited by then-UA coach Sean Miller mostly over Zoom because of the COVID restrictions of 2020, Tubelis became a starter seven games into his freshman season of 2020-21, averaging 12.2 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds while becoming an all-freshman Pac-12 pick.

Tubelis was named to the all-Pac-12 first team as a sophomore in 2021-22, averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds during the Wildcats’ run for a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed, but finished that season roughly before elevating into a national award contender as a junior.

Tubelis had just five points and four rebounds against TCU in an overtime game the Wildcats barely escaped in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and then scored only two points, four turnovers and 0-for-8 shooting against Houston in Arizona’s Sweet 16 loss.

Last season, Tubelis wound up leading the Pac-12 in both scoring (19.9) and rebounding (9.1), becoming the first player to do so since Cal’s Leon Powe in 2005-06, peaking against Oregon on Feb. 2 at McKale Center. He had 14 double-doubles and became a consensus second-team all-American.

Tubelis appeared to finish second to UCLA's Jaime Jaquez for the Pac-12 Player of the Year voting, but won the Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player award after leading the Wildcats past Stanford, Arizona State and UCLA in Las Vegas from March 9-11.

UCLA's Jaime Jaquez was the Pac-12's only first-round pick, while the conference also had three second-round picks: Washington State's Mouhamed Gueye (39th to Charlotte), UCLA's Amari Bailey (41st to Charlotte) and UCLA's Jaylen Clark (53 to Minnesota).

While the Wildcats have not had a player taken in three of the past five NBA Drafts, they had three each in 2020 and 2022. Josh Green (18), Zeke Nnaji (22) and Nico Mansion (48) went in 2020 while Bennedict Mathurin (6), Dalen Terry )(18) and Christian Koloko (33) were taken last year.

Since Lute Olson last coached the Wildcats in 2007-08, Arizona has had 19 players drafted, including 13 in the first round and six in the second round. Only first-round picks are assured of a guaranteed NBA contract.

Arizona's list of draftees since 2008:

2008

11. Indiana: Jerryd Bayless, freshman guard

2009

8. New York: Jordan Hill, junior forward

44. Detroit: Chase Budinger, junior forward

2010

None drafted

2011

2. Minnesota: Derrick Williams, sophomore forward

2012

None drafted

2013

23. Indiana: Solomon Hill, senior forward

40. Portland: Grant Jerrett, freshman forward

2014

4. Orlando: Aaron Gordon, freshman forward

42. Houston: Nick Johnson, junior guard

2015

8. Detroit: Stanley Johnson, freshman guard

23. Portland: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, sophomore forward

2016

None drafted

2017

7. Minnesota: Lauri Markkanen, freshman forward

53. Boston: Kadeem Allen, senior guard

2018

1. Phoenix: Deandre Ayton, freshman center

2019

None drafted

2020

18. Dallas: Josh Green, freshman guard

22. Denver: Zeke Nnaji, freshman forward

48. Golden State: Nico Mannion, freshman guard

2021

None drafted

2022

6. Indiana: Bennedict Mathurin, sophomore guard

18. Chicago: Dalen Terry, sophomore guard