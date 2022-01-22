Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis questionable to play Sunday at Cal because of ankle sprain

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Forward Azuolas Tubelis is "day-to-day" after spraining his left ankle Thursday at Stanford and it's uncertain if he will play Sunday at Cal, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said Saturday.

However, Lloyd said he did not think Tubelis suffered a high ankle sprain or anything that would keep him out an extended period of time. That leaves open the possibility that Tubelis could at least be available on Tuesday when the Wildcats play at UCLA.

"He's day-to-day and we'll see how he progresses," Lloyd said in a brief interview Saturday, as the Wildcats packed up their team bus for the move to the East by hotel. "He's up and moving and he's feeling better but I don't know what that means for tomorrow yet."

Lloyd said he hadn't been told Tubelis faced a long-term situation but that "I also haven't been told that he's ready to play today, either. So we're literally taking it day to day."

Meanwhile, Tubelis' brother Tautvilas is not on the Wildcats' trip after suffering a blow to the head in practice, Lloyd said.