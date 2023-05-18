CHICAGO -- Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis was listed at 6 foot and 8.75 inches without shoes in the NBA Combine's official body measurements, down from a listed height of 6-11 at Arizona, but his overall stats compared favorably with other participants listed as power forward prospects.

Tubelis tied for first among 14 other power forwards in hand length (9.0 inches) and hand width (10.5 inches) and was fourth overall in height. He ranked only 13th of 14 in wingspan at 6-11 but was second of 14 in standing reach (9-0).

Even though UA listed Tubelis at 6-11, his NBA measurement of 6-8.75 is actually somewhat consistent. Arizona and many schools list players' height with shoes on and round up -- so if his shoes put a player at all over 6-10, they are usually listed at 6-11.

The NBA has yet to post all official results from testing this week at the NBA Combine but they will eventually be listed on its stats site under "Draft Combine."