Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis has agreed to play in NBA Combine scrimmages, where he is scheduled to face Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe and other top post prospects this week in Chicago.

Among those joining Tubelis on "Team Bradds" are Gonzaga's Drew Timme, UCLA's Amari Bailey and UConn's Adama Sanogo along with the G League Ignite's Leonard Miller.

Though times and rosters are subject to change, Team Bradds is scheduled to play Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. against Team Bailey, which includes Tshiebwe, the 2021-22 consensus player of the year, along with Marquette power forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper. That game will be followed by Team Richmond vs Team Hines at 1:15 p.m.

On Thursday at 1:15 p.m., Team Bradds is scheduled to face Team Hines, which includes Serbian power forward Tristan Vukecevic, TCU's Mike Miles and UCLA's Adam Bona, among others. Team Richmond and Team Bailey will follow at 3:15 p.m.

ESPN is scheduled to televise the NBA Combine between 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday and between 1-5 p.m. on Thursday. Former UA standout Richard Jefferson is scheduled to be among the analysts.

The combine, which has included only testing and team interviews so far, is being held at Chicago's Wintrust Arena.

The tentative rosters:

Team Bradds

• Terquavion Smith, G, N.C. State

• Amari Bailey, G, UCLA

• Jordan Walsh, G, Arkansas

• Azuolas Tubelis, F, Arizona

• Adama Sanogo, F, UConn

• Seth Lundy, G, Penn State

• Leonard Miller, F, G League Ignite

• Omari Moore, G, San Jose State

• Drew Timme, F, Gonzaga

• Kevin McCullar, G, Kansas

• Jazian Gortman, G, Overtime Elite

• PJ Hall, C, Clemson

Team Bailey

• Isaiah Wong, G, Miami

• Andre Jackson Jr., G, UConn

• Olivier-Maxence Prosper, F, Marquette

• Dillon Mitchell, F, Texas

• Oscar Teshiebwe, C, Kentucky

• Reece Beekman, G, Virginia

• Trey Alexander, G, Creighton

• Jalen Slawson, F, Furman

• Terrence Shannon Jr., G, Illinois

• Kendric Davis, G, Memphis

• Hunter Tyson, F, Clemson

Team Hines

• Mike Miles, G, TCU

• Jordan Miller, G, Miami

• Julian Strawther, G, Gonzaga

• Coleman Hawkins, F, Illinois

• Adem Bona, F, UCLA

• Jalen Pickett, G, Penn State

• Ben Sheppard, G, Belmont

• Ricky Council IV, G, Arkansas

• Toumani Camara, F, Dayton

• Tristan Vukcevic, F, Serbia

• Dillon Jones, F, Weber State

• Johni Broome, F, Auburn

Team Richman

• Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

• Brandin Podziemski, G, Santa Clara

• Emoni Bates, F, Eastern Michigan

• Arthur Kaluma, F, Creighton

• Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

• Adam Flagler, G, Baylor

• Jalen Wilson, F, Kansas

• Grant Nelson, F, North Dakota State

• DaRon Holmes II, F, Dayton

• Mojave King, G, Australia

• Sir’Jabari Rice, G, Texas