Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis wins second straight Pac-12 Freshman of Week award

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis won his second straight Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award Monday after helping lead the Wildcats to a home sweep of Washington State and Washington.

Tubelis became only the second player to receive multiple Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors, with USC's Evan Mobley having taken six of them.

Tubelis averaged 12.5 points and 12.0 rebounds in the two games, and hit a game-winner jumper from the left corner in Arizona's 75-74 win over Washington on Saturday.

Tubelis collected 16 points and 15 rebounds against the Huskies while scoring nine points with nine rebounds in UA's 69-53 win over WSU. He shot 44.4% over the two games and also blocked a combined three shots.

Others nominated for the award included Stanford's Ziaire Williams (13.0 points, 2.0 rebounds in two losses), WSU's T.J. Bamba (13.0 points in two losses) and Utah's Pelle Larsson (9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds in a split).

Colorado's McKinley Wright was named the Pac-12's Player of the Week after averaging 20.5 points and 10.0 assists in the Buffaloes' home sweep of UCLA and USC.