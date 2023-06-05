Departing Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis worked out Monday for the Indiana Pacers, who brought in a home-state favorite and another former Wildcat to play against him.

Tubelis joined former Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and former UA wing Emanuel Akot, who played for Boise State and Western Kentucky after leaving the Wildcats midway through the 2018-19 season.

Tubelis and Jackson-Davis already faced each other last season, when Tubelis led the Wildcats to an 89-75 win over Indiana with 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a Dec. 10 game at Las Vegas. Jackson-Davis finished with 11 points, four rebounds and two blocks.

After the regular season, Jackson-Davis was named a first team AP All-American, while Tubelis landed on the second team.

In On3's updated class of 2024 rankings, Carter Bryant is at 18 and fellow UA commit Jamari Phillips is at 72.