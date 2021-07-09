 Skip to main content
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin and Canada will get a shot at USA in U19 semifinals Saturday
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin and Canada will get a shot at USA in U19 semifinals Saturday

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin and Canada will face USA in a U19 World Cup semifinal of undefeated teams Saturday in Riga, Latvia.

The gametime has not yet been set but it will be carried on ESPN Plus in the United States. 

On Friday, Mathurin had just three points and three rebounds but Canada still edged Spain 81-77 to reach the semifinals and improve to 5-0 overall. 

USA beat Senegal 88-56 to reach the semifinals. The Americans have won all of their five games by at least 21 points.

Arizona's two other participants, Azuolas Tubelis (Lithuania) and Oumar Ballo (Mali) have been knocked out of the championship bracket. Mali is 0-5 after a 71-59 loss to Iran on Friday while Lithuania lost 84-79 to France in a quarterfinal game Friday despite Tubelis' 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Saturday's games for Lithuania and Mali have yet to be determined.

